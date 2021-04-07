Illegal immigration influx not an issue 'until Joe Biden showed up'

Radio Host Sergio Sanchez says a serious influx of illegal immigration at the US southern border was not an issue until "Joe Biden showed up".



Mr Sanchez said the entry of illegal immigrants at the moment is "huge" because "they're being allowed to stay", likening the rush from Central America to one that occurred during the Obama administration.



"Donald Trump, along with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Central American authorities had this all sewn up... this was not an issue until Joe Biden showed up," he said.



"And as soon as he was elected, we started seeing a dramatic increase in illegal immigration. After he came into office, it took off like a rocket. And scary to think where we might go from here because we do have three years, nine months left of the Biden administration.



"We see no end in sight, it's scary to think we're just getting started.



"The best way I can describe it; this is similar to a rush we had back during President Obama's administration, back in 2014-2015 where they rushed to the border - folks mostly from Central America - in the tens of thousands to... game the asylum system."