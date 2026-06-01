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THE TRUTH ABOUT NEPHILIM THE "EXPERTS" WILL NEVER TELL YOU
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Learn the truth about Nephilim and Anunnaki that Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Alex Jones, Anna Paulina Luna, and the "UFO and Nephilim" "experts" will NEVER tell you from the one man who has the courage to say it, debate it, shout it, and back it up with fact, scripture, and logic - Dustin Nemos.


See More On Giants >> https://theserapeum.com/the-hidden-war/


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Learn the Hidden History of Man, Myth, & Mystery Babylon. Learn His Story, as we take you on a guided tour of the greatest conspiracies of all time, and how they all connect together! From Adam & Eve to Fauci the Freemason, and the New World Order. Learn your history, where you fit in creation, and your purpose. Find the Deep States deepest secrets, and prepare to unlearn everything you thought you knew.


https:// TheSerapeum.com/Hisstory


https:// TheSerapeum.com/Chat


https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.


https://nemosnewsnetwork.com/category/news/documentaries/


https://theserapeum.com/sinwar-the-origins-of-assault-trannies/


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TheSerapeum.com is the worlds largest library of the occult (censored) and hidden history of Mankind, and Nephilim Kind. The Seed of the Serpent lives on, and the Seed War continues.


Welcome to the Seed War: You've been Warned.


At TheSerapeum.com, We Cover Ancient Aliens, Fallen Angels, Nephilim, Elongated Skulls, Biblical and Scriptural Deep Dives, Censored History, and Who Runs the World - as well as what THEY Believe and Worship (And the Cosmology They are Hiding From Us), Culture & Christ, get informed and involved, Join us in TheSerapeum.com


NOTE: any action by any media or internet firms) to negatively impact the production of this video will be interpreted as a violation of 18 USC 242 and 42 USC 1983, 84, 85, and we reserve the right to file civil and criminal legal action against youtube.com and its affiliates for attempting to suppress this "free speech"; and will also be construed as "conspiracy to aide the crimes listed herein".

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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