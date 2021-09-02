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Kate Shemirani, Fiona Rose Diamond and Senior Lawyer Anna de Buisseret give update in Brighton
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60 views • September 02, 2021
https://rumble.com/embed/vjc221/?pub=8s7jm
Where are our lawyers, there seems to be only Anna that is prepared to roll her sleeves up. The agents of the state / police need educating and there can be no people better than to make argument with them 'on the street' with authority than you people trained in law come on people stand up. Here are 14 short and punchy videos of Anna in action.
https://rumble.com/vly871-pt-1-of-14-senior-lawyer-in-action-educating-the-police-who-prevent-the-ser.html?mref=8s7jm&;mc=29n86
Where are our lawyers, there seems to be only Anna that is prepared to roll her sleeves up. The agents of the state / police need educating and there can be no people better than to make argument with them 'on the street' with authority than you people trained in law come on people stand up. Here are 14 short and punchy videos of Anna in action.
https://rumble.com/vly871-pt-1-of-14-senior-lawyer-in-action-educating-the-police-who-prevent-the-ser.html?mref=8s7jm&;mc=29n86
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