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“Nadie sabe” por que el hombre MAS RICO del mundo COMPRO TWITTER | Elecciones 2024 Donald Trump
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33 views • April 27, 2022
Es mi interpretación de qué movidas oligarcas como está, que no tienen sentido económico, se hacen porque estamos en el precipicio de una caída económica en donde el dinero no va a tener valor, por lo tanto los oligarcas alinean sus intereses para reducir su capital e incrementar sus bienes, ANTES de la caída.
TWITTER REVELACION HUMANA
@RevelacionH https://twitter.com/RevelacionH
TWITTER REVELACION HUMANA
@RevelacionH https://twitter.com/RevelacionH
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