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9/25/2022 The miserable life of the Chinese people under the tyranny of the CCP: The owner of a small restaurant is heavily in debt due to the Zero-COVID policy; a mother with disability has no choice but to sell eggs for her daughter; an old man has nothing to depend upon but to collect garbage to make a living