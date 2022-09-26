9/25/2022 The miserable life of the Chinese people under the tyranny of the CCP: The owner of a small restaurant is heavily in debt due to the Zero-COVID policy; a mother with disability has no choice but to sell eggs for her daughter; an old man has nothing to depend upon but to collect garbage to make a living
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.