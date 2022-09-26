Create New Account
The miserable life of the Chinese people under the tyranny of the CCP: The owner of a small restaurant is heavily in debt due to the Zero-COVID policy
90 views
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago
9/25/2022 The miserable life of the Chinese people under the tyranny of the CCP: The owner of a small restaurant is heavily in debt due to the Zero-COVID policy; a mother with disability has no choice but to sell eggs for her daughter; an old man has nothing to depend upon but to collect garbage to make a living


