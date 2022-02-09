ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Wednesday 2/9/22 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

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Meanwhile, the CDC is set to announce new warnings of Myocarditis in the double-boosted and jabbed - the coverup is imploding!
But the damage to the worldwide economy is already done! The plan for "Build Back Better" is to create a total worldwide depression, unleashing universal basic income on everyone and FORCIBLY housing the homeless in private residences!
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