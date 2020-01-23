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BANNED: How Jews trick and cheat the RICH!
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166 views • January 23, 2020
This was one of the most popular videos I had in 2016. We study some very interesting information from Hitler's table-talk where Hitler explains what they uncovered when they investigated rich Jews in Germany. Hitler explained how the Jews worked to drive entire markets up or down and to then make huge profits from this trickery. These thoughts are important and could easily give us some insight into how Jews manipulate stock markets and economies.
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