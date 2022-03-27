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WHEN THE COMMANDER OF THE AZOV BATTALION FELL TO THE RUSSIANS, THE CROWD TRIED TO LYNCH HIM
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693 views • March 27, 2022
https://warnews247.gr/ektakto-marioupoli-telos-sta-cheria-roson-o-dioikitis-tou-tagmatos-azof-epicheirei-na-ton-lintsarei-to-plithos/
The Commander of the nationalist Azov Order in Mariupol has been in Russian hands for some time now.
Russian forces managed to capture him alive and take him around the city center before taking him for further interrogation. During his transfer, a crowd gathered to try to lynch him for the atrocities suffered by dozens of members of his Order.
Residents rushed furiously at him with punches and kicks as soon as they saw that he was now a prisoner.
The Deputy Commander of the 503rd Regiment of Ukrainian Marines, who tried to escape from Mariupol, was also captured with him. He told Russian military and journalists who had gathered at the site that his unit no longer existed.
A video from 2015 shows when the Commander of the Azov Nationalist Order fell captive into the hands of the Russian-speakers. Now it is still in Mariupol, blocked in the industrial zone. At a time when fighting is raging in Mariupol and residents and soldiers are doing everything they can to prevent the city from falling into the hands of Russian troops, the deputy commander of the 503rd Battalion of the Marine Corps of Ukraine, disguised as a citizen, he abandoned his men and tried to escape from Mariupol! Russian sources claim that he was arrested while trying to leave the city and have even published a video. At the same time, many neo-Nazis are being arrested in disguise as women try to escape Russian forces.
The Commander of the nationalist Azov Order in Mariupol has been in Russian hands for some time now.
Russian forces managed to capture him alive and take him around the city center before taking him for further interrogation. During his transfer, a crowd gathered to try to lynch him for the atrocities suffered by dozens of members of his Order.
Residents rushed furiously at him with punches and kicks as soon as they saw that he was now a prisoner.
The Deputy Commander of the 503rd Regiment of Ukrainian Marines, who tried to escape from Mariupol, was also captured with him. He told Russian military and journalists who had gathered at the site that his unit no longer existed.
A video from 2015 shows when the Commander of the Azov Nationalist Order fell captive into the hands of the Russian-speakers. Now it is still in Mariupol, blocked in the industrial zone. At a time when fighting is raging in Mariupol and residents and soldiers are doing everything they can to prevent the city from falling into the hands of Russian troops, the deputy commander of the 503rd Battalion of the Marine Corps of Ukraine, disguised as a citizen, he abandoned his men and tried to escape from Mariupol! Russian sources claim that he was arrested while trying to leave the city and have even published a video. At the same time, many neo-Nazis are being arrested in disguise as women try to escape Russian forces.
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