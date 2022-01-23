Babalon Workings, Sex Magick, and the Birth of 'Hilarion'

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory rocket scientist Jack Parsons and Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard came up with the infamous “Babalon Working” that allegedly opened a gate that fueled the modern UFO era and maybe played a role in the birth of Hillary Clinton.



Both Parsons and Hubbard were disciples of Aliester Crowley and practiced his teaching called Thelema as a philosophy defined by the maxim, “Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law.” It comes from Crowley’s Book of the Law, which can be connected to the “Spirit Cooking” ceremonies of the Podestas, John and Tony, and Marina Abramovic, which was channeled by an incorporeal demonic intelligence named Aiwass.



The ultimate goal of these operations, carried out during February and March 1946, was to give birth to the magical being, or “Moonchild,” described in Crowley’s works.



Using the powerful energy of IX degree Sex Magick, the rites were intended to open a doorway through which the goddess Babalon herself might appear in human form.



Accordingly, one would expect a female child was to be born around 1947, and, indeed, such an influential feminist was delivered that year who may offer the most promise for identifying the fruit of Parsons’ infamous ritual.



That would be none other than Hillary Rodham Clinton.



Intriguingly, Parsons later referred again to “Babalon the Scarlet Woman” and this time by a particular name in his 'Book of the Antichrist'.



On October 31, 1948, a full seventy three years ago when the female child would have been only around one year of age, Parsons wrote that her spirit contacted him, calling itself “Hilarion,” who, he said, would become an international public figure dedicated to bringing the work of the Antichrist to fruition.



Why is that important?



Hilarion is the Arcane (Secret knowledge to be understood) for the name 'Hillary'.