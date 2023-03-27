Tuck's Information On Antioxidants

The lifespan of human beings was once 800 to 900 years old. It is now 120 years old according to the Bible and the will of God (Genesis 6:3). It is believed that this decline in age was due to what is known as "The "Raqia Theory." The raqia is translated as firmament which is mentioned in the bible several times. We first see it in Genesis 1:6 which says "And God said, Let there be a firmament in the midst of the waters, and let it divide the waters from the waters." This has been understood as some sort of water canopy which existed before the great flood. The Bible mentioned that it had not rained (Genesis 2:5) Moreover the Bible does not mention rain until the flood (Genesis 7:4, 12). After the flood, the perfect atmosphere had been destroyed and the pre-flood earth was replaced by a different type of atmosphere which not only resulted in a dramatic decrease in the age of man but also resulted in some animals becoming extinct like dinosaurs which is mentioned in the book of Job, Psalms, and Isaiah but given other names like behemoth, and leviathan. There is evidence to show that free radicals became a part of the atmosphere which damage blood cells in animals. The good news is that although there are free radicals in the atmosphere, there are also antioxidants which are used against free radicals to improve health in animals as well as prolong the age. There is so much more information concerning free radicals, antioxidants and health , sickness and why we age. But for now I just wanted to give an introduction and overview through this video. Enjoy, be blessed and stay safe. Medical disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only and is not used to treat or diagnose illness or health condition. You should consult a qualified healthcare professional like a physician for your medical needs. This is not used to be monetized in anyway either. Credit for the music is given to the Archangelclk channel "The Nephilim & The Ancient World."

