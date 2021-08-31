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TvNI = Truth vs NEW$ INC. Aug 30, " Loss of R.D.Steele, and Afghanistan" 1st hour.
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241 views • August 31, 2021
A Tribute to MAGA-mega-Patriot, Robert David Steele, with Prof Jim Fetzer, and analysis of Afghanistan's awful end to this worthless war with Scott and Holly.
Don't miss the first 20 minutes of this, at least. Should Share this...
Don't miss the first 20 minutes of this, at least. Should Share this...
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