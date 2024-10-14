What to Do About Cruel and Unkind People

In this short talk, best-selling author Guy Finley shares with his audience that nothing outside of yourself is punishing you. What is punishing you is your own resistance to what it feels like when people are rude, crude or unkind. We want to blame others for the pain that we are in, but that has never worked. There is another way.

