Renz Rant | The Pfizer Distraction, Jab Deaths, DoD & Wuhan

The #Pfizer #GoF is happening everywhere and probably not illegal even if it should be. Real question is why did #DoD fund & transfer bioweapon tech to a Chinese #bioweapon facility? Also why is the DoD still pushing the #WEF #vaccines on the public? #truth www.TomRenz.com





Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:

www.BH-PM.com





Learn More About Attorney Thomas Renz Today At:

www.Renz-Law.com





Support Tom Renz Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “Renz”





Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Jan. 20th & 21st - Tickets Now On Sale for Nashville, TN (8 AM start time)

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102