Renz Rant | The Pfizer Distraction, Jab Deaths, DoD & Wuhan

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The #Pfizer #GoF is happening everywhere and probably not illegal even if it should be. Real question is why did #DoD fund & transfer bioweapon tech to a Chinese #bioweapon facility? Also why is the DoD still pushing the #WEF #vaccines on the public? #truth www.TomRenz.com
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