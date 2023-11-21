Do You Love Him Yet?

Socialism Fails Again
* Javier Milei, Argentina’s new president, doesn’t mince words.
* He has the stones to call leftists what they truly are.
* Of course, he gets the Trump treatment by Big Media.
* Socialism always ruins the economy.
* Socialist leaders gain power through pandering.
* It looks the same everywhere you go.
* Fixing socialist decay is never easy.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (20 November 2023)
