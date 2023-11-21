Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Do You Love Him Yet?
channel image
Son of the Republic
594 Subscribers
102 views
Published 12 hours ago

Socialism Fails Again

* Javier Milei, Argentina’s new president, doesn’t mince words.

* He has the stones to call leftists what they truly are.

* Of course, he gets the Trump treatment by Big Media.

* Socialism always ruins the economy.

* Socialist leaders gain power through pandering.

* It looks the same everywhere you go.

* Fixing socialist decay is never easy.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (20 November 2023)

https://youtu.be/VPhLxzlNctM

Keywords
libertyclimate changecommunismsocialismgovernment spendingliberalismbriberyargentinatyrannyhyperinflationeconomic collapsemarxismprogressivismlibertarianismbig governmentpanderingleftismideologydistractioncollectivismrob schmittentitlementjavier mileimanufactured problemidentity politcs

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket