SJOEGREN SYNDROME (DRY MOUTH AND EYES) | True Pathfinder

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In this video we look at a health conditions, which affects millions of people around the world and is deemed untreatable by mainstream medicine - Sjoegren / SICCA syndrome. What are the symptoms, causes and how can we treat it naturally and successfully? Find out!
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