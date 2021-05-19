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Sleep paralysis sex molester fallen angel devils are breeding nephilim babies with New Age priestesses to repopulate the earth after they exterminate all of God's humans using the COVID-19 vaccine
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1482 views • May 19, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2021). Fallen angel devils and their nephilim & chimera alien children are not beautiful “light being” ascended masters and benevolent aliens as these Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling “pro-abortion Baal child sacrifice” “romantic daily sex with handsome alien Watcher fallen angel vampires” fanatic feminist yoga witches believe they are, who are giving these beings the "human authority and permission" to exterminate and replace their own human homo-sapiens specie, and to have sexual intercourse with them to breed an invisible 4th dimensional hybrid nephilim children in their wombs that are removed after a few months to be raised on spaceships and other planets' cities and underground bases to form an army to fight Jesus at Armageddon at his Second-Coming. End of transmission… By the way, the Christians and our allies like Steve and Tank are exposing that Pine Bark is effective against the prions that the eugenics human extermination genocidal psychopathic nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite terrorists are spreading among the human homo-sapiens specie, so since these social media censorship teams follow these people’s posts diligently while the religious Christians scorn them as nonsense conspiracy theories, they immediately removed the Pine Bark from many stores. However, you have to remember that nothing will keep you safe from the COVID-19 vaccinated people’s A.I. nanite prion contagions, if you are sinful and you are a heathen or you are one of the millions of religious Christians. If you are a real Christians, nothing can make you sick or ill, even if you are living in the Illuminati radiation contamination Fukushima zone like us missionaries. Sin makes humans sick, and the Holy Spirit of God makes humans healthy. If you want to heal your sickness or disease now, then rip up your health insurance certificates now, and tell your employer to cancel your health benefits, and go to the contagious sick people to place your hands on them and heal them in Jesus’ name if they have faith. Only the religious Christians without women’s head coverings whose heads are controlled by the fallen angels like Jana BenNun are spreading “Post Pan Pre-Tribulation Rapture Theories lies AntiChrist fake millennial kingdom of Christ” gloom & doom, and fear, and telling God’s people to stay away from vaccinated people’s breaths and skin pores, and telling God’s people to buy her EMP shield Christian ministry business products for the cars and appliances which will be useless if the electricity grid is down anyway and if the EMP knocks out everything through the air. Furthermore, EMP shields and Steve Quayle’s emergency gold and SkyWatchTV Tom Horn’s Christian books and Perry Stone’s cruise ship vacation “Bible prophecy rapture” seminar ministry do not protect against God’s wrath judgment of nuclear wars and pandemics and famine and meteors and demonic armies and earthquakes and tidal waves and hailstones. Billions of our human homo-sapiens specie people made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God will die from the Illuminati NWO top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils and AntiChrist Nazi 5th Reich Pleiadian Watcher fallen angel alien Umbrella company’s chief scientist Bill Gates’ genocide COVID-19 vaccine biochemical weapon, so this is why Bill Gates was smiling and saying last year that the next COVID-19 pandemic outbreak will get the attention of the populace. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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