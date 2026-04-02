In their recent "public service" announcement video, the IRGC Aerospace Force thanked the people of the United States and added an important message to the Supreme leader or market manipulation:

"Thank you to all those who, even in America itself, condemn the war waged by the CRIMINAL GANG IN THE WHITE HOUSE against the people of IRAN. Becaues this gang continuously assaults our homeland, our citizens, and Iranian interests, we are compelled to expel American military forces to defend our people and secure the future of our children. Their chouice is war and crime; our duty is justice and protection.

-THE CIVILIZED NATION Of IRAN

"Hey, STUPID Trump, The Strait of HORMUZ is a bigger piece than your mouth

Your own strait is also in the hands of Epstein and little BB

Thank you for your attention to this matter

HORMUZ GUYS



