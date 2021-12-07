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Ameca Robot Shows Off New Level off Human-like Facial Expressions
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321 views • December 07, 2021
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Ameca robot shows off new level of human-like facial expressions
Will Jackson, founder of Engineered Arts, spoke to the press recently, telling them that the abilities of Ameca and the company's prior robots are the result of over 15 years' worth of research and development.
///
Will Jackson, fundador de Engineered Arts, habló recientemente con la prensa y dijo que las capacidades de Ameca y de los anteriores robots de la empresa son el resultado de más de 15 años de investigación y desarrollo.
Journals
search
102.8
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1
Journals
add_circle_outline
@journals
Hey, don't shoot the messenger!!!
My job is just translating interesting stuff for you. I hope you enjoy this material.
Please visit my Youtube Channel and subscribe :) https://www.youtube.com/c/JournalsTranslatingTheirTruth/
Calma! Yo solamente soy el mensajero. Mi trabajo es traducir interesantes cosas para ti.
Ojala disfrutes de este material.
Read More
Subscribers3k
Subscriptions5k
Views203.35k
Feed
Gallery
Memberships
About
search
Type:
All
▾
Date:
All
▾
Speak your mind...
Journals
13m
more_vert
play_circle_outline
The Matrix Resurrections – Official Trailer 2
Please, support the official release.
Journals
thumb_up1
thumb_down
repeat
chat_bubble
Boosttrending_up
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more_vert
send
Journals
4h
more_vert
play_circle_outline
Ameca robot shows off new level of human-like facial expressions
Will Jackson, founder of Engineered Arts, spoke to the press recently, telling them that the abilities of Ameca and the company's prior robots are the result of over 15 years' worth of research and development.
///
Will Jackson, fundador de Engineered Arts, habló recientemente con la prensa y dijo que las capacidades de Ameca y de los anteriores robots de la empresa son el resultado de más de 15 años de investigación y desarrollo.
Journals
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