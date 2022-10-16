Doctor seeing 50% increase in miscarriages, 50% decrease in fertility after COVID SHOTS

Kimberly Biss, MD an OB/Gyn explains in her hospital she is seeing a huge rise in infertility and miscarriages as well as a 25% increase in irregular cervical cancer screening
READ MORE - https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/50-increase-in-miscarriages-50-decrease
Source @childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk
