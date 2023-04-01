Senior Trump Campaign Adviser on New York Indictment “Today it’s Trump, tomorrow its you“

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. One America's Stella Escobedo spoke with senior Trump campaign adviser Lynne Patton about the indictment.
Watch the full interview on OAN: https://www.oann.com/video/oan-contribution/senior-trump-campaign-adviser-on-new-york-indictment-today-its-trump-tomorrow-its-you-says-lynne-patton/
