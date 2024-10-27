BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
GIGABYTE X870 AORUS Elite WIFI7 ICE AM5 w AMD Ryzen 9700x Unboxing and Review #wisebuyreviews
6 months ago

SEE IT HERE: https://amzn.to/3O1RAXz [amazon affiliate links] and at their website: https://www.gigabyte.com/us/Motherboard/X870-AORUS-ELITE-WIFI7-ICE#kf for more information


In this video I unbox the motherboard, overview the features and tell you the reasons why I bought this. I also explore many other items across the review including the Noctua NH-P1 silent fanless cooler and graphene pad for heat dissipation. The build is documented and success is achieved putting the board in and showing off the final result. It is good to be able to plug in your headset and get crystal clear audio.


The other items shown in the review:

- Noctua NH-P1, Passive CPU Cooler - Fanless Heatsink for 100% Silent Cooling - https://amzn.to/3NI2iC6

- GIGABYTE B650 Gaming X AX (AM5/ LGA 1718/ AMD/ B650/ ATX - https://amzn.to/3Up6Ktm

- G.SKILL Flare X5 Series (AMD Expo) DDR5 RAM 32GB (2x16GB) 6000MT/s - https://amzn.to/40gmvGP

- AMD Ryzen™ 7 9700X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor - https://amzn.to/3A4HGRB

- Graphite Thermal Pad – Permanent Replacement for Thermal Paste/Grease(40x40mm 2-Pack) - https://amzn.to/4dYJedv

- Cooler Master Qube 500 Flatpack - Mid-Tower ATX PC Case - https://amzn.to/4e3gyQw - THIS MAY BE CHEAPER on eBay so check there also

- SilverStone Technology 800W SFX-L, 80 Plus Titanium 100% Modular Power Supply with Japanese Capacitors SX800-LTI-USA, SST-SX800-LTI-USA - https://amzn.to/4fo1CxP



Key Features


    AMD Socket AM5：Supports AMD Ryzen™ 9000 / 8000 / 7000 Series Processors

    Digital twin 16+2+2 phases VRM solution

    Dual Channel DDR5：4*DIMMs with AMD EXPO™ Memory Module Support

    WIFI EZ-Plug: Quick and easy design for Wi-Fi antenna installation

    EZ-Latch Plus：PCIe and M.2 slots with Quick Release & Screwless Design

    EZ-Latch Click：M.2 heatsinks with screwless design

    Sensor Panel Link：Onboard video port for hassle-free in-chassis panel setup

    Friendly UI: Multi-Theme, AIO Fan Control, and Q-Flash Auto Scan in BIOS and SW

    Ultra-Fast Storage：4*M.2 slots, including 3* PCIe 5.0 x4

    Efficient Thermal：VRM Thermal Armor Advanced & M.2 Thermal Guard L

    Fast Networking：2.5GbE LAN & Wi-Fi 7 with directional Ultra-high gain antenna

    Extended Connectivity：Dual USB4 Type-C with DP-Alt, HDMI

    Reliable Audio：Realtek ALC1220 HD Audio & Audiophile Grade Capacitors

    Ultra Durable PCIe Armor : The metal back plate of PCIe x16 slot for enhanced durability

    PCIe UD Slot X： PCIe 5.0 x16 slot with 10X strength for graphics card




- See all my videos here: https://www.youtube.com/@wisebuyreviews/videos


- Youtube https://youtu.be/3RuAp2e_DXg

Keywords
technologygamingcomputersmotherboardpc building
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
