How Police Failed to Stop J6 Breach at Capitol's West Side
Despite having the resources and ability to do so, Capitol Police failed in their duty to prevent the breach of the Capitol on the building's West side by protesters on January 6, explained independent journalist Stephen Horn on this episode of Conversations That Matter. The police could have and should have stopped this, he said. Horn, who has been investigating this element of the breach for over a year, called for an investigation into what happened. His research is being posted at www.j6documentary.com.

