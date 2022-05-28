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Sheikh Imran Hosein (Part II): Living in the Last Days
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12 views • May 28, 2022
On 10 May 2022, UK Column’s Brian Gerrish, David Scott and Alex Thomson had the privilege of interviewing Sheikh Imran Hosein at length during his British speaking tour.
The context of this interview has been described on the page containing Part I.
In this second of the three parts of the interview to be released, David Scott takes the lead and discusses with the Sheikh how one should live in the last days amid prevailing untruths about law and money.
The context of this interview has been described on the page containing Part I.
In this second of the three parts of the interview to be released, David Scott takes the lead and discusses with the Sheikh how one should live in the last days amid prevailing untruths about law and money.
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