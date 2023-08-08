Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biden LIES To The Face Of Mothers Of Afghan War Dead
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
941 Subscribers
48 views
Published 14 hours ago

Biden LIES To The Face Of Mothers Of Afghan War Dead

The mother of Lance Corporal Dylan Merola who died during the botched Afghanistan withdrawal said that "when [Biden] approached me, his words to me were, ‘My wife, Jill and I, know how you feel. We lost our son as well and brought him home in a flag-draped coffin’."

His son died of cancer.


Sickening. 🤮

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket