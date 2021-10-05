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If at first you can't coerce...
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65 views • October 05, 2021
Dana Ashlie, October 3, 2021
In this video Dana goes over the contents of an incredible document that discusses what tactics 6OVERNMENTS have used to coerce behavior from its citizens for decades. The documents' author was an expert on M1ND C0NTROL and shares what steps are FUNDAMENTAL in bringing about psychological compliance in people. This history lesson you never had in school will shed great insights to arm you with deeper knowledge and understanding.
Here is the document:
https://www.strath.ac.uk/media/1newwebsite/departmentsubject/socialwork/documents/eshe/Bidermanschartofcoercion.pdf
Dana Ashlie Telegram: https://t.me/DanaAshlieOfficial
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Contact Dana! Snail mail :)
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
Dana Ashlie Patron: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=4254996
In this video Dana goes over the contents of an incredible document that discusses what tactics 6OVERNMENTS have used to coerce behavior from its citizens for decades. The documents' author was an expert on M1ND C0NTROL and shares what steps are FUNDAMENTAL in bringing about psychological compliance in people. This history lesson you never had in school will shed great insights to arm you with deeper knowledge and understanding.
Here is the document:
https://www.strath.ac.uk/media/1newwebsite/departmentsubject/socialwork/documents/eshe/Bidermanschartofcoercion.pdf
Dana Ashlie Telegram: https://t.me/DanaAshlieOfficial
Dana Ashlie Telegram CHAT ROOM: https://t.me/joinchat/WGmXQHDKIB3zYt6h
Dana's channels on other platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BkXp8SxkTPUT/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/danaashlie
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@danaashlie:7
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@DanaAshlie
Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/Danaashlie
Contact Dana! Snail mail :)
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
Dana Ashlie Patron: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=4254996
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