🍇🔵 Blueberry Growing Insights 🌰

🌱 Curious about growing blueberries? 🫐
Zilfina Rubio Ames explains the Blueberries thrive on bushes and prefer acidic soil! 🌿
🎙️ https://bit.ly/3tfRpkg
She further elaborates that maintaining the right soil pH is crucial for their growth – too acidic or too alkaline, and the plants won't make it. 📏
When it comes to harvesting, it's a hands-on job! 🖐️
While there are some mechanical methods for frozen blueberries, the fresh ones are lovingly picked by hand. 💙🌞
