Jesus: The Light of the World

June 24th, 2018

Pastor Dean Odle preaches about the spiritual darkness and deception that is everywhere and how Jesus is the only true Light of the world. He is the only One with the power to overcome Satan’s dark forces and Jesus will give His power to those who believe His Word and follow Him. Without faith in Jesus Christ, a person can never get free from the power of darkness or the consequences of sin. Jesus Christ is the way, the truth and the life. Eternal life can only be found in Him.