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Treating Lyme Disease with Chlorine Dioxide - "The Testimonial" Edition 2022.1
Molecular Medicines
Molecular Medicines
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571 views • January 08, 2022
Welcome to my new Newsletter for Molecular Medicines. It is called "The TESTIMONIAL". My effort here is to give a louder voice to those who have recovered from various diseases using Molecular Medicines. In this first edition, I share the words of over 45 people who have recovered or are recovering from Lyme Disease using Chlorine Dioxide. The general protocol is Protocol 1000 or Protocol C along with some other minor additions, as needed. At the end of the edition, there are also several videos from people who share their own spoken words of how it has worked for them.

See this Testimonial newsletter article Edition 2022.1 at: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1YcmAqJ6VJyeREV9d_d4EXWRKJsVmJWhCj7MFOGY5NQc/edit?usp=sharing

Healing can be inexpensive and accessable to all, if they are willing to learn and "prove all things".

Free Ebooks on Molecular Medicines Downloadable at this Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/

Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing

My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1

My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth

My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth

My Gab Group: https://gab.com/StoneMolecular
Keywords
lyme diseasechlorine dioxidenewsletterthe testimonial
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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