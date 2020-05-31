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The Priestly Garments part 3: Linen Sash and Turban
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6 views • May 31, 2020
Part 3 of the series showing Who We are in Messiah and Who Messiah is in us!
Mentioned in the teaching:
4 Part Series on How We Got Our Bible: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLbvQEsD02kUWkCm4FFv5gYZF8jt07426L
Teaching on Tzitzits: https://youtu.be/HMDLButcCSo
Teaching on Headcoverings: https://youtu.be/a-vmt5e8EuE
Mentioned in the teaching:
4 Part Series on How We Got Our Bible: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLbvQEsD02kUWkCm4FFv5gYZF8jt07426L
Teaching on Tzitzits: https://youtu.be/HMDLButcCSo
Teaching on Headcoverings: https://youtu.be/a-vmt5e8EuE
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