We're In A Sea Change - Nothing is Safe - Astrology & Astrologers in Bible - Zodiac Sign Cancer Is All Over This Recording

First new Listen Safely podcast recorded in a while. We are in Sea Change. Get your bearings quickly. This audio was recorded on June 27th, 2023 in the first decan of Cancer. The call of the Loon is associated with the Moon. Julius Caesar was Cancer Sun. Hunter S. Thompson was Cancer Sun. Beck is Cancer Sun. And, for what it's worth---my Natal Moon...is in Cancer. lol
