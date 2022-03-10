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Pfizer Self-Assembling Parasites in Human Blood
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521 views • March 10, 2022
Dr. Jane Ruby Show.
On today’s episode of the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane probes Frontline Dr. Sherri Tenpenny for her position on the horrific discoveries in bioweapon jabs and her prescription for comprehensive prepping for food shortages, home disruptions and much more; The startling revelations of self assembling parasites and their eggs continues with additional doctors’ findings and the show wraps with more of the hidden injuries from the Pfizer leaked documents.
Mypillow.com WITH Promo Code: RUBY
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS:
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwysyx-pfizer-self-assembling-parasites-in-human-blood.html
On today’s episode of the Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane probes Frontline Dr. Sherri Tenpenny for her position on the horrific discoveries in bioweapon jabs and her prescription for comprehensive prepping for food shortages, home disruptions and much more; The startling revelations of self assembling parasites and their eggs continues with additional doctors’ findings and the show wraps with more of the hidden injuries from the Pfizer leaked documents.
Mypillow.com WITH Promo Code: RUBY
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS:
http://Www.Zstacklife.com/Ruby
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vwysyx-pfizer-self-assembling-parasites-in-human-blood.html
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