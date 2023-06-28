🇷🇺🇺🇦🇺🇲 In Kramatorsk, English-speaking "mercenaires" near the building that was shelled. Judging by the tattoo, one of them is a veteran of the 3rd Ranger Battalion of the US Army.
Source @Intel Slava Z
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.