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My use of the "11 miraculous acupuncture points" in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to get my knee repaired
Connect with Our Inner Child
Connect with Our Inner Child
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47 views • September 23, 2022

Using electronic acupuncture ... I applied several modalities, did not go to hospital, after reading patients' forums on their disappointing results from conventional medicine.  -Rob in Vancouver


Law of Attraction, Law of Appreciation:

WHAT BOBBY THE MAGICIAN NOW SEES FROM A STEP 5 ALIGNMENT VIEW:


(Not here to teach anyone.  These words are for me, so I do not forget.)

Statistically-improbable favours from the Universe happened back-to-back during my 4 years in Step Four when I had no knowledge of Abraham except for several short periods in the presence of unhappy people.   Step 5 is different, not what imagined.

Everything described by Abraham has been accurate. 

When two of us --- who were in the Higher Discs were present --- the miracles were even more pronounced, as seen in only-magical-weather photos and moments.  Whatever we wished became a reality, pretty much on the same day.  

I am going from one fun thing to another fun thing.  To hang out with fun, loud people.

Complaining is cursed.   I need to stay away from complainers.  Complaining is contagious. 

Abraham was accurate:  Unhappy people want to see happy people suffer or dead.  I need to stay far away.  I need to never battle or even argue.  When I gave up fighting for something, the Universe provided an alternative that was waaay better.

Happiest people have few or no Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Test and have perfect, or near-perfect, scores on the ACEs Resiliency Questionnaire.  

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