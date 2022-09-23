My use of the "11 miraculous acupuncture points" in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to get my knee repaired

Using electronic acupuncture ... I applied several modalities, did not go to hospital, after reading patients' forums on their disappointing results from conventional medicine. -Rob in Vancouver





Law of Attraction, Law of Appreciation:

WHAT BOBBY THE MAGICIAN NOW SEES FROM A STEP 5 ALIGNMENT VIEW:



(Not here to teach anyone. These words are for me, so I do not forget.)

Statistically-improbable favours from the Universe happened back-to-back during my 4 years in Step Four when I had no knowledge of Abraham except for several short periods in the presence of unhappy people. Step 5 is different, not what imagined.

Everything described by Abraham has been accurate.

When two of us --- who were in the Higher Discs were present --- the miracles were even more pronounced, as seen in only-magical-weather photos and moments. Whatever we wished became a reality, pretty much on the same day.

I am going from one fun thing to another fun thing. To hang out with fun, loud people.

Complaining is cursed. I need to stay away from complainers. Complaining is contagious.

Abraham was accurate: Unhappy people want to see happy people suffer or dead. I need to stay far away. I need to never battle or even argue. When I gave up fighting for something, the Universe provided an alternative that was waaay better.

Happiest people have few or no Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Test and have perfect, or near-perfect, scores on the ACEs Resiliency Questionnaire.

