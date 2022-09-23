My use of the "11 miraculous acupuncture points" in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to get my knee repaired

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Using electronic acupuncture ... I applied several modalities, did not go to hospital, after reading patients' forums on their disappointing results from conventional medicine. -Rob in Vancouver
Law of Attraction, Law of Appreciation:
WHAT BOBBY THE MAGICIAN NOW SEES FROM A STEP 5 ALIGNMENT VIEW:
(Not here to teach anyone. These words are for me, so I do not forget.)
Statistically-improbable favours from the Universe happened back-to-back during my 4 years in Step Four when I had no knowledge of Abraham except for several short periods in the presence of unhappy people. Step 5 is different, not what imagined.
Everything described by Abraham has been accurate.
When two of us --- who were in the Higher Discs were present --- the miracles were even more pronounced, as seen in only-magical-weather photos and moments. Whatever we wished became a reality, pretty much on the same day.
I am going from one fun thing to another fun thing. To hang out with fun, loud people.
Complaining is cursed. I need to stay away from complainers. Complaining is contagious.
Abraham was accurate: Unhappy people want to see happy people suffer or dead. I need to stay far away. I need to never battle or even argue. When I gave up fighting for something, the Universe provided an alternative that was waaay better.
Happiest people have few or no Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Test and have perfect, or near-perfect, scores on the ACEs Resiliency Questionnaire.