COVID-19: OHIO STANDS UP - JON RAPPOPORT INTERVIEWS ATTORNEY TOM RENZ

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Thomas Renz is the lead attorney in a landmark lawsuit that’s been filed against the governor and state of Ohio for intentional and deceptive use of the emergency declaration regarding the CV19 “pandemic.” Here Renz is interviewed by Jon Rappoport, who is likely the best independent medical journals in the world. This interview is hosted by Catherine Austin Fitts’ website, Solari.com.