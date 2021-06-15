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[VOSTFR] Une virologue dénonce l'OMS et le gouvernement chinois (Li-Meng Yan)
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0 view • June 15, 2021
Le 12 août 2020, Sur Newsmax TV, Li-Meng Yan, éminente virologue chinoise, a dénoncé le cartel COVID-19 dont font partie, selon elle, l'OMS et le gouvernement chinois. Accrochez-vous, ça décoiffe...
Traduction de "La chaîne qui pique !" sur Youtube
Sa chaine :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEWqsDR8cjoxxHAS7R8R9UQ
Traduction de "La chaîne qui pique !" sur Youtube
Sa chaine :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEWqsDR8cjoxxHAS7R8R9UQ
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