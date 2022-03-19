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Would Jesus Support Modern Pandemic Restrictions?
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37 views • March 19, 2022
Would Jesus support pandemic health restrictions and other public health measures. Some say yes, while others say no. But, it is important to note that Jesus followed the Jewish health rules of his day and age.
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