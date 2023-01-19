Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Pfizer CEO Gets Trapped and Gives Vaccine Victims The Middle Finger
58 views
channel image
The New American
Published Yesterday |

Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, thought he was safe from real media in Davos, Switzerland. He was wrong and was forced to show his true colors.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

  1. RebelNews.com - CAUGHT HIM! Rebel News pummels Pfizer CEO with questions at World Economic Forum https://www.rebelnews.com/caught_him_rebel_news_pummels_pfizer_ceo_with_questions_at_world_economic_forum?utm_campaign=el_massacreindavos2_1_18_23&utm_medium=email&utm_source=therebel


2. Bannon's War Room -  Dr Naomi Wolf on what Pfizer Documents prove Pfizer knew. https://rumble.com/v2675g6-episode-2453-how-to-fight-back-against-crt-in-school.html


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
vaccinepfizercovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket