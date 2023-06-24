In the Lipetsk region, roads are being excavated, creating ditches on possible routes for the advance of the Wagnerites.

Russian media write that two entrances to the city along the Chaplyginsky and Lebedyansky directions are blocked, drivers are asked to look for alternative detour routes.

Update just added:

"We are starting to lift the restrictions imposed today. In the near future, we will open traffic on regional highways. Well, some areas have already begun to restore the roadway - it's not difficult here, we'll do it quickly."

Governor of the Lipetsk region on the situation in the region at the moment.