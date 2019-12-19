2019 Starving Prophetic Dream Nuclear Attack - Elisheva Eliyahu

www.amightywind.com



Please help me sound the shofar horn of warning! If your pastors won't listen, then you are held accountable to speak out anyway! I have such a urgency in my spirit!



I had a vivid dream on Dec. 19, 2001. The only reason I share it with you is not to cause fear, but rather to ask your prayers that this dream will NOT come to pass! GOD YAHUVEH speaks to us in visions dreams and revelations as well as prophetically. Only the fervent prayers of the righteous will stop this dream from becoming a nightmare.



Please share with others, and ask your church to get on their faces and repent and ask for mercy on America once again! If the churches or pastors refuse, then YOU start prayer groups and intercede.



This is URGENT! YAHUSHUA first gave me this warning in 2001 and now it is August 2nd 2019 and HE is telling me to give this Urgent warning to America again and I am waiting for more discernment on this dream. If YAHUSHUA has given you the discernment of this dream please write me in contacts at www.amightywind.com



How can I not care? Is this America I am seeing? The country will be hit twice when least expected. We have powerful military protection but only GOD YAHUVEH will be able to stop or hinder what the devil wants to do and only the fervent prayers of the righteous ones will hinder or stop this! We must care. How many unsaved do you know?

Have Mercy YAHUVEH YAH!!Have Mercy!!