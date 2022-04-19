© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elderly Woman and Her Husband Taunted By Zelenskyy's Soldiers (MIRRORED)
Follow
0
Share
Report
309 views • April 19, 2022
Elderly Woman and Her Husband Taunted By Zelenskyy's Soldiers (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel CaptainCool07 at:-
https://youtu.be/oIgCCDpEnUI
An elderly woman mistook Zelenskyy's soldiers for Russian Federation troops. She went outside to greet them with Soviet flag. Then she was mocked by the soldiers along with her husband.
CHECK OUT MY OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA USING THE LINK BELOW:
https://linktr.ee/Captaincool
Mirrored from You Tube channel CaptainCool07 at:-
https://youtu.be/oIgCCDpEnUI
An elderly woman mistook Zelenskyy's soldiers for Russian Federation troops. She went outside to greet them with Soviet flag. Then she was mocked by the soldiers along with her husband.
CHECK OUT MY OTHER SOCIAL MEDIA USING THE LINK BELOW:
https://linktr.ee/Captaincool
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.