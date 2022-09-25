A young child collapse after the COVID-19 VACCINE - a Mother screams in HORROR 💉😮

A YOUNG CHILD COLLAPSED AFTER THE COVID-19 VACCINE - A MOTHER SCREAMS IN HORROR 💉😮
This mother quickly realized that she made a terrible decision, sadly it’s too late. The poor child has already been irreversibly damaged from the experimental injection.
I will continue sharing these videos until parents stop injuring and killing their innocent & unsuspecting children. Will that day ever come?
Mirrored @Covid BC (Vax Reactions)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.