Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A young child collapse after the COVID-19 VACCINE - a Mother screams in HORROR 💉😮
3930 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

A YOUNG CHILD COLLAPSED AFTER THE COVID-19 VACCINE - A MOTHER SCREAMS IN HORROR 💉😮

This mother quickly realized that she made a terrible decision, sadly it’s too late. The poor child has already been irreversibly damaged from the experimental injection.

I will continue sharing these videos until parents stop injuring and killing their innocent & unsuspecting children. Will that day ever come?

Mirrored @Covid BC (Vax Reactions)

Keywords
collapsevaxxyoung child

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket