A young child collapse after the COVID-19 VACCINE - a Mother screams in HORROR 💉😮

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A YOUNG CHILD COLLAPSED AFTER THE COVID-19 VACCINE - A MOTHER SCREAMS IN HORROR 💉😮
This mother quickly realized that she made a terrible decision, sadly it’s too late. The poor child has already been irreversibly damaged from the experimental injection.
I will continue sharing these videos until parents stop injuring and killing their innocent & unsuspecting children. Will that day ever come?
Mirrored @Covid BC (Vax Reactions)