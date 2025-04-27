BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SECRETS OF THE CONCLAVE CCP VS WEF
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1085 followers
50 views • 6 days ago

SECRETS OF THE CONCLAVE CCP VS WEF

---------

Some hold the conspiracy theory which asserts that the conservative Cardinal Giuseppe Siri, then the Archbishop of Genoa, was elected pope in the 1958 papal conclave, taking the name Pope Gregory XVII, but that his election was suppressed. 

Its exponents claim that an emission of white smoke on the first day of balloting at the conclave indicated the election of Siri but that threats applied from outside the conclave caused his election to be reversed, allowing Pope John XXIII to be elected two days later. The source of the threats has been variously identified as Jews and Freemasons, or the Soviet Union. Adherents of the theory say that the election of John XXIII was invalid. They regard him and his successors as imposters and antipopes.

Keywords
wefthe leo zagami showsecrets of the conclaveccp vs
