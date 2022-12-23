Pope Francis Warns of World War 3. White House Destroyed. Biden Dies. Foreign Soldiers Invade USA

8 In the third year of the reign of king Belshazzar a vision appeared unto me, even unto me Daniel, after that which appeared unto me at the first.

2 And I saw in a vision; and it came to pass, when I saw, that I was at Shushan in the palace, which is in the province of Elam; and I saw in a vision, and I was by the river of Ulai.

3 Then I lifted up mine eyes, and saw, and, behold, there stood before the river a ram which had two horns: and the two horns were high; but one was higher than the other, and the higher came up last.

4 I saw the ram pushing westward, and northward, and southward; so that no beasts might stand before him, neither was there any that could deliver out of his hand; but he did according to his will, and became great.

5 And as I was considering, behold, an he goat came from the west on the face of the whole earth, and touched not the ground: and the goat had a notable horn between his eyes.

6 And he came to the ram that had two horns, which I had seen standing before the river, and ran unto him in the fury of his power.

7 And I saw him come close unto the ram, and he was moved with choler against him, and smote the ram, and brake his two horns: and there was no power in the ram to stand before him, but he cast him down to the ground, and stamped upon him: and there was none that could deliver the ram out of his hand.

Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse

Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19oDonate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth

Cash App: $Mrdhouse

Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871

Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541

#popefrancis

#ww3

#sda