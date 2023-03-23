Create New Account
keep a daily journal
Devils' Woe
Published 16 hours ago

The new saint should keep a daily journal.  This way a saint can chronicle the change taking place in his or her life as he or she draws closer to Abba.  The journal could also point out any hindrances in your relationship with Abba that needs to be addressed.  A journal is a good way of organizing one's life and being aware of everything impacting it.


Keywords
orderawarenessdiaryjournalrelationship with godwalk with christorganizing lifewalking circumspectlyreviewing progressstopping regression

