Bombshell: Coronavirus created in US lab, patent trail shows





The coronavirus was created in a North Carolina lab, claims Prof. Dave Collum, Cornell University, ex-editor of The Journal of Organic Chemistry.





“Several researchers tracked both the virus and its vaccine years before the pandemic,” he tells Tucker Carlson. “You can follow the patent trail yourself.”





When gain-of-function research was banned in the US, it was moved offshore — to Wuhan, China — for further study.