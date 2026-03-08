Light The Beacons of The Flame Imperishable - A Lord of The Rings Inspired Presentation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video dives shallow & deep into the Lore of The Rings.. Shallow due to time constraints thus brushing over a lot of which I had much more to say about.
This was made for the FUNL 5 Conference and I encourage you all to check out the whole event with the replays available and individual presentations, music & comedy videos- some golden gems all in there! https://freedomundernaturallaw.com
As stated a few times in this video, I will be elaborating more on what's been brought up and more regarding all this lore with much still to explore.