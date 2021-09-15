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Dr. Mercola 9/15/21: CDC & Biden Administration Falsify COVID Statistics / Shockingly CDC Now Lists Vaccinated Deaths As Unvaccinated - See article with links at VaccineProbe.com
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291 views • September 15, 2021
9/15/21 Article from Dr. Joseph Mercola that exposes the fraudulent reporting from the CDC and the Biden Administration. Anyone who dies within the first 14 days after taking the shot is recorded as "unvaccinated". Two different testing guidelines. Unvaccinated are tested at 40 cycles (85-90% false positives), vaccinated are tested at 28 cycles which minimized the risk of false positives.
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