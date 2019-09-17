The Late Doc Marquis -- After 25 Years -- "I've Got Something That You're Not Going to Believe"

Demons, Fallen Angels, Inter-Dimensional Portals, Stone Circles, Crop Circles, Giants, Petroglyphs, Bible, Prophecy, Bottomless Pit, Paranormal, IlluminatiIt took him 25 years, but the late Doc Marquis finally came across the last piece of the puzzle for his theory on giants, stone circles, inter-dimensional portals, and demonic activity/manifestations. In this interview Doc will reveal the information, including actual video."The first one is an actual demonic manifestation. And it is the same thing with the second one. It has never been recorded on film. These are GENUINE demonic manifestations.""You're going to learn a whole lot of things here."NOTE: starting about the 1:32:30 mark there is a 14-second audio interruption; which is very interesting, because it is when Doc Marquis is talking about the Satanic agenda to stop the birth of the prophesied Messiah at Beth-lehem-judah.The date of this "Hagmann Report" interview is November 18, 2016, yet the information revealed is timely for TODAY and critical for watching Bible prophecy unfold before our very eyes. As always, check everything against the only real truth we have: The Holy Bible.In just under two years from this interview, Doc Marquis passed away from a brain tumor at the age of 62 (Oct 26th, 1956 - Nov 20th, 2018). For more information on former professed Illuminist-turned-Christian Doc Marquis, visit: www.ItsAGodThingProductions777.com--------------------------The spirit world is real. Demons are real. Satan is real; and also the god of this world. He is the warden to this matrix prison world that we are all born into; and only Jesus Christ, the Son of God, has the keys to get us O-U-T.--------------------------Be sure you are saved, and not just think you are. Freely-download and study out the following guide to authentic salvation (so-called "sinner's prayers" are not in the Bible; Jesus warned us of the last days' EZ "salvation" deceptions). The time is so short!! Prove it wrong if you can:*The Dark/Light Series* (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:--------------------------Doc Marquis website:The Hagmann Report Live: