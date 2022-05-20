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Documents Show Texas Researcher Warned Wuhan Lab of COVID Investigation by Congress
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390 views • May 20, 2022
"Judicial Watch announced today that it obtained 412 pages of new records that show the former director of the Galveston National Laboratory at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), Dr James W. Le Duc warned Chinese researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology of potential investigations into the covid issue by Congress
Additionally, the documents show Le Duc praising the Wuhan researchers and Chinese officials for their handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, and, in Apr 2021, Le Duc accepting a request to be on the Biosafety Advisory Committee of Westlake University in Hangzhou …
Additionally, the documents show Le Duc praising the Wuhan researchers and Chinese officials for their handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, and, in Apr 2021, Le Duc accepting a request to be on the Biosafety Advisory Committee of Westlake University in Hangzhou …
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