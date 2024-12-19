BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

De-Stressing Your Body Q&R (Timestamps Below)
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
116 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 4 months ago

00:00:13 - Can you please talk about gallbladder stones? My son is having frequent attacks and can’t eat any grains, fats, dairy, or legumes. Even when he eats only vegetables, he gets stomach pains. He is 22. Does he have to remove his gallbladder?

00:07:17 - What about bovine colostrum? Especially for someone with no gallbladder and lactose intolerance.

00:09:29 - Has anyone experienced intense anxiety or night sweats after Covid? I've never had the jab. I just got over a 2-week illness with Covid, but the night sweats since the long fever have never stopped nor have these bouts of jitteriness, anxiety, and feeling clammy! Is this a usual feeling after a viral infection?

00:16:48 - Recently been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes. I need to lose weight but have to get gel injections in my knee. Bone-on-bone pain. Just had a heart cath and 1 stent. I feel like a medical nightmare! I’m 66. The watchman was suggested because I’m on Xarelto and Plavix. Help!



Dr. B VIP website: https://www.drbvip.com/

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnBergmanDC

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnbergman/

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@DrJohnBergman:1


Dr. B’s Facebook Fanpage

https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/

Dr. B’s Website

https://drjohnbergman.com/


TikTok

https://www.tiktok.com/@dr.bergmandc

Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/drjohnbergman/


Apple Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-john-bergman-d-c/id1698300636

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JxL2dglseqZVGnEhBKLwB

Blog Talk Radio

https://www.blogtalkradio.com/askdrjohnbergman



HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:

18582 Beach Blvd #22,

Huntington Beach, CA 92648


Call: (1) 714-962-5891


http://bergmanchiropractic.com


Office Hours:

Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM

Fri - Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



MEXICO CLINIC:

Grand Hotel Tijuana

4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico


Toll-Free: 1 (877) 207-0824

From the US: (619) 365 9003

From MX: (664) 686 1158


[email protected]

https://www.holisticcare.com/chiropractic/


Office Hours:

Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:

https://americanbiodental.com



Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:

https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/


For Media and Business Inquires contact:

[email protected]

Keywords
immunitydetoxholisticsickimmune
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy